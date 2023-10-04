By end of year, Great Britain will train more than 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers, - Ambassador Harris

Training for Ukrainian defenders in the UK will continue next year.

This was stated by British Ambassador Martin Harris in an interview with Suspilne, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, these 30,000 include military personnel of various specialities, including pilots.

"The first pilots arrived in the UK for training a month ago. Now the training is in progress. And this is against the backdrop of a very extensive training programme for the Ukrainian military in the UK. Even before the full-scale invasion, we had a very powerful programme. I think more than 20,000 soldiers were in the Operation Orbital programme before the full-scale invasion. And now it is even more. By the end of this year, we plan to complete the course for more than 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers," the ambassador said.

At the same time, Harris noted, the British themselves are learning from Ukrainian soldiers.

"I attended the training in the UK myself before I was appointed ambassador to Ukraine. And it was very interesting for me because I talked to people there and they said that they were learning a lot. British soldiers said that. They said that they got a very useful experience from the Ukrainian military. And I think this shows that we now have a very strong partnership between our military," he added.

