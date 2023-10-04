Ukrainian journalist Viktoriya Roshchyna is missing: she cannot be contacted after reporting from occupied territory

Victoria Roshchyna, Ukrainian journalist, winner of the 2022 Courage in Journalism Award, has been out of contact since 3 August 2023.

Her relatives and friends have not been able to contact her since 3 August, when she left for the Russian-occupied territory. The journalist's family fears that she is being held by the Russians.

"For my daughter, journalism is the most important thing in her life, she is very dedicated to her profession," Volodymyr Roshchyn told The Daily Beast. - "After the first captivity, I asked her to stop, saying: "Vika, I will pay your salary, but please don't go to the front," but she was firm, relentless - she could not stop covering the news of this war from the occupied territories for her readers."

According to her father, on 27 July, Roshchyna left Ukraine for Poland and was supposed to reach the occupied territories in eastern Ukraine (via Russia) in three days. When her family spoke to her on 3 August, the journalist said that she had passed several days of border checks, but did not say where she was.

She was first reported missing to Ukrainian law enforcement agencies on 12 August. The family also registered an official case of disappearance with the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), the Ministry of Reintegration and the Ombudsman's Office on 21 September.

"The Ukrainian Security Service confirmed to us that Victoria was taken prisoner by the Russians. Officials tell us that there are many 'frozen' Ukrainian prisoners in Russian prisons, including her," Roschin said.

It is noted that Roshchyna was at the forefront of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, publishing work in independent media, including Ukrainska Pravda, Hromadske, and Radio Free Europe.

Throughout her nearly decade-long journalistic career, she has covered complex - and often dangerous - topics, including crime, the courts, and human rights.

Roshchyna was detained by Russian troops in March 2022 and held for 10 days in Berdiansk.

"Free, independent journalism is essential to informing the world community about the realities of Russia's war against Ukraine. We ask our colleagues in the field of human rights and press freedom to join our demand for information on Roshchina's whereabouts and to support journalists who continue to report the truth in the face of Russian invasion," the IWMF added.