If Ukraine receives necessary weapons from its allies, it will complete case regarding aggression of Russian Federation, - Sunak

If the Western allies provide Ukraine with all the necessary tools in the fight against Russian aggression, the Ukrainians will be able to complete their work.

This was stated by the head of the British government Rishi Sunak at the conference of the Conservative Party, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"I want to say the following to our allies: if we give President Zelenskyy the necessary tools, the Ukrainians will complete their work," the prime minister said.

According to Sunak, it was Britain that took the global initiative to help Ukraine.

"We were the first country to send Western battle tanks to Kyiv. Now more than a dozen countries have followed us. We were the first country to send long-range weapons to Kyiv. Then France and the United States followed. We were the first country to agree on the training of Ukrainian pilots. Currently, more than a dozen countries have followed us," Sunak noted.

