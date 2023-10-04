Winter is another challenge, we have to go through it without losing the initiative on battlefield, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the difficulty in the counteroffensive of the AFU lies in the insufficient amount of ammunition and air defense systems, as well as in the mining of territories.

The head of state said this in an interview with Sky TG24, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"Our counteroffensive continues, step by step we are doing everything to repel the enemy. The difficulty is that there are minefields, there is not enough ammunition and anti-aircraft weapons," the president said.

Zelenskyy noted that air defense equipment currently plays an important role not only in the offensive but also in the protection of peaceful Ukrainians from Russian attacks.

"Winter is another challenge for our population and the Ukrainian military. We have to go through it without losing the initiative on the battlefield," the head of state added.

