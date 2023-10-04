Poland plans to cancel aid for Ukrainian refugees next year

Polish government spokesman Piotr Mueller said that starting next year, the country will begin to cut aid to Ukrainians who arrived in the country after Russia’s full-scale invasion began on February 24, 2022.

he said this in an interview with the Polish Press Agency (PPA).

"These decisions, which were made after the start of the war in Ukraine, are temporary... Due to the fact that these decisions will gradually lose their validity, as this is prescribed in the law, they will not continue," Mueller said.

He noted that the decisions prescribed in the law on assistance to Ukrainians will cease to be in force in the first quarter of next year, expressing hope that "there will be no need to extend them."

According to a poll published on Wednesday by the Pollster Center for Super Express, when asked whether Poland should continue to financially support Ukrainian citizens, 60% of Polish citizens answered negatively, 26% were in favor of further support for Ukrainians, and 14% were undecided on this matter.

As reported, Ukrainians paid taxes to the treasury of Poland in the amount of one billion zlotys.