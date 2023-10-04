Fund embezzlement on alert system: Director of Municipal Security Department of KCSA Tkachuk received new suspicion

Roman Tkachuk, Director of the Municipal Security Department of the KCSA (Kyiv City State Administration), was notified of a new suspicion. He is accused of funds embezzlement allocated for the installation of warning systems in one of the capital districts.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office on Telegram.

According to the investigation, in June 2022, Tkachuk entered into an agreement with a private company on the overhaul (modernization) of the territorial automated centralized warning system (TACWS) in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv city. Almost UAH 10 million of budget funds were allocated for this modernization.

TACWS is a comprehensive system designed to quickly and efficiently alert citizens in case of emergencies, danger or crisis situations that may arise in the city, including air raids.

Read more: Attack on Kyiv: Air defense destroyed all enemy targets

Subsequently, the Director of the Department, acting in the interests of the contractor's officials, signed the acceptance certificates for the work performed, which included information with inflated prices for the used materials and equipment.

Tkachuk's illegal actions resulted in an unnecessary transfer of budget funds in the amount of almost a quarter of a million hryvnias, which is confirmed by the expert opinion.

Examinations are currently carried out for other materials and equipment that were installed during the overhaul of the warning systems. A legal assessment of the actions of the contractor's officials will also be provided.

Read more: Russians launched missile attacks on critical infrastructure facilities in Kyiv, - KCMA

It should be noted that Roman Tkachuk is on the case of the deaths of people in front of the shelter. He is suspected of official negligence with grave consequences. On September 13, the Kyiv Court of Appeal removed him from his position. Also, Tkachuk, who was arrested because of a closed shelter, is suspected of embezzling budget funds.