Occupiers are shelling Kherson, powerful explosions can be heard - head of CMA Mrochko

Russian occupiers shell Kherson, powerful explosions are heard in the city, residents are asked to stay in shelters

As Censor.NET informs, the head of the City Military Administration, Roman Mrochko, reported this on Telegram.

"Now the Russian army is shelling Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank. Powerful explosions can be heard, in particular, in coastal areas. Be careful! Stay in safe places," Mrochko wrote.

