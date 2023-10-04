On October 4, Defense Forces repelled Russian attacks in Kupiansk, Lyman, Avdiivka, Marinka, Shakhtarsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 on October 4, 2023.

this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The statement reads: "The five hundred and eighty-eighth day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our country continues.

The enemy continues to ignore the laws and customs of war, uses terror tactics, and fires at both military and civilian targets.

There were 45 combat engagements over the day. The enemy launched 5 missiles and 43 air strikes, fired 30 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlement. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. There were no signs of offensive groups forming. Certain units of the Belarusian Armed Forces are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, continues shelling settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. More than 25 settlements were hit by enemy artillery and mortar fire including Kliusy, Turia of Chernihiv region; Sorokyne, Progres, Stepok of Sumy region; Starytsia, Tykhe, Mala Vovcha of Kharkiv region.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack in the area north of Zybyne of Kharkiv region. The enemy launched airstrikes near Podoly of Kharkiv region and Kuzemivka of Luhansk region. More than 15 settlements were hit by artillery and mortar shelling in particular Fygolivka, Novomlynsk, Lyman Pershyi, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka of Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 5 enemy attacks east of Makiivka of Luhansk region and northwest of Dibrova of Donetsk region. The enemy carried out airstrikes near Novoselivske, Bilohorivka of Luhansk region and Siversk, Spirne of Donetsk region. More than 15 settlements were affected by artillery and mortar shelling including Makiivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka of Luhansk region and Torske, Siversk, Verkhnyokamianske, Fedorivka, Spirne, Rozdolivka of Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the occupiers unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position in the areas of the settlements of Hryhorivka and Andriivka of Donetsk region. The invaders launched air strikes near the settlements of Khromove, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Toretsk and Oleksandro-Shultine of Donetsk region. More than 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire including Minkivka, Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Kurdiumivka and New York of Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled all enemy attacks in the areas of Avdiivka and Lastochkino of Donetsk region. The enemy launched an airstrike near Avdiivka. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire including Keramik, Stepove, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, and Karlivka of Donetsk region.

In the Marinka direction, during the day, the Defense Forces successfully repelled 8 enemy attacks in the Marinka district of the Donetsk region, 6 attacks in the Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka districts of Donetsk region. The enemy launched airstrikes near Mariinka and Novomykhailivka. About 10 settlements were under artillery fire from the occupiers including Krasnohirivka, Marinka, Pobeda, Novomykhailivka and Yelizavetivka of Donetsk region.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, our defenders repelled an enemy attack in the area of the settlement of Zolota Nyva of Donetsk region. The occupiers launched airstrikes near Zolota Nyva, Urozhaine and Staromaiorske of Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire including Vodiane, Vuhledar, Maksymivka, Prechystivka, Zolota Niva, Blahodatne, and Urozhaine of Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Verbovo and Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region. Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhya region were hit by air strikes. More than 25 settlements were hit by artillery and mortar shelling in particular Robotyne, Novoandriivka, Mali Shcherbaky, Stepove, Kamianske, Plavni of the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy conducted air strikes in the areas of Kozatske, Mykolaivka and Olhivka of the Kherson region. More than 10 settlements were subjected to hostile artillery and mortar attacks including Poniativka, Mykilske of Kherson region and Kherson city.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continued offensive operations in the Melitopol direction and offensive (assault) operations in the Bakhmut sector, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

During the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 13 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment. The missile troops destroyed a control center, 3 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 10 artillery pieces and an enemy ammunition depot."

