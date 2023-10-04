We have done everything that Zelenskyy asked for - Biden on supplying ATACMS missiles to Ukraine

The United States of America has fulfilled everything that the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, recently requested.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the statement of US President Joe Biden.

President Biden was asked whether he promised Zelenskyy to transfer ATACMS missiles to Ukraine.

In response, Biden said that he had spoken with Zelenskyy and everything he asked for, "the United States fulfilled."

Read more: At meeting between Biden and Zelenskyy, historic decision was reached on joint production of weapons, - Ambassador Markarova