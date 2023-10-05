In Avdiivka and Mariinka areas, enemy unsuccessfully tried to restore lost position, Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled Russian attacks in areas of Zolota Nyva and Rivnopil settlements of Donetsk region, - General Staff

During the past day, 57 combat clashes took place. The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defense in the east and south of Ukraine, offensive operations in the Melitopol direction and offensive actions in the Bakhmut direction, destroy the enemy, step by step liberate the temporarily occupied territories, and consolidate on the achieved borders.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "North" in the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Khortytsia" in the Kupiansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack in the area north of Zybyny, Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 7 enemy attacks in the areas east of Makiivka in the Luhansk region and northwest of Dibrova in the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position in the areas of Hryhorivka, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka settlements of the Donetsk region. The defense forces continue their assault south of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, inflict losses on the enemy in terms of manpower and equipment, and establish themselves at the achieved boundaries.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Tavria" in the Avdiivka and Mariinka directions, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position in the Avdiivka area of the Donetsk region and to improve the tactical position in the Lastochkino area of the Donetsk region. The enemy carried out more than 15 unsuccessful attacks in the Mariinka and Krasnohorivka districts of the Donetsk region.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled enemy attacks in the Zolota Nyva and Rivnopil settlements of the Donetsk region. In the Zaporizhzhia region, the Defense Forces successfully repelled enemy attacks in the Novodarivka, Verbove, and Robotyny districts of the Zaporizhzhia region.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, offensive (assault) actions in the Bakhmut direction, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, continue to entrench themselves on the occupied borders, and exhaust the enemy.

In the zone of responsibility of the OSGT "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces continue to conduct a counter-battery fight, destroy warehouses, and inflict successful damage on the enemy's rear.