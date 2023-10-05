Now initiative is in hands of Ukraine, we are ousting Russian Federation from our land, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that it is important for the world not to get tired of helping Ukraine.

He said this in an interview with the Italian TV channel Sky TG24, Censor.NET reports.

"It should be understood that Ukrainians are doing everything to make this the last war in Europe and in the world. And this is why we are fighting - for the sake of respect for international law, human rights, sovereignty, territorial integrity, respect for life," the President said.

Zelenskyy stressed that the world should not get tired of helping Ukraine, as our country is fighting back against the Russian aggressor.

"Of course, everyone wants very fast developments on the battlefield, but it happens differently. The full-scale war has been going on for the second year in a row. Everyone is getting tired: the land itself is getting tired, people are getting tired - it's understandable. We are highly motivated. We are going to defeat the enemy. The initiative is now in our hands. Even if slowly, but every day we are pushing Russia out of our land step by step," the Head of State added.

