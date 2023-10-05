All layers of society are corrupt in Ukraine, it is not yet ready to join EU, - ex-head of European Commission Juncker

Ukraine does not yet meet the criteria for EU membership.

This opinion was expressed by former European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in an interview with Augsburger Allgemeine, Censor.NET reports.

"We should not make false promises to people in Ukraine who are suffering up to their necks. I am very angry with some voices in Europe who are trying to convince Ukrainians that they can become EU members immediately. This would not be good for the EU or for Ukraine," Juncker said.

He said that anyone who has had any contact with Ukraine knows that "this is a country that is corrupt at all levels of society".

"Despite the efforts, it is not ready for accession, it needs large-scale internal reforms. We have had bad experiences with some of the so-called new members, for example, with the rule of law. This should not happen again," Juncker said.

At the same time, he believes that the European perspective for Moldova and Ukraine should be preserved, but "should not be linked to the hope that this can be achieved overnight by simply pressing a button".

Read also on Censor.NET: Official talks on Ukraine's accession to EU are planned to start in December, - Estonian Foreign Minister Tsakhkna

"If progress is made in these countries, whether in Ukraine or the Western Balkans, they should certainly be able to participate in certain stages of European integration. We have to work to make possible something like partial accession, a reasonable form of almost enlargement," Juncker said.

It is worth noting that Ukraine's immediate accession to the EU is not on the table.