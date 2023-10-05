From February to July 2023, at least 1,028 civilians died in Ukraine, - UN
During the briefing, the head of the UN Monitoring Mission on Human Rights in Ukraine (UNHRM) Danielle Bell announced this, Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.
"That is, on average, almost six civilians were killed and 20 wounded every day. Most of the casualties, 86 percent, were in government-controlled territory and therefore likely resulted from attacks carried out by the Russian Federation," Bell said.
The report also found that large-area explosive weapons accounted for more than 90 percent of casualties. At the same time, a significant number of victims among the civilian population was recorded as a result of the use of the volley fire system. Cluster munitions have also caused civilian casualties in government-controlled territory.
In addition, Bell noted that at least 25 Russian attacks have damaged or destroyed infrastructure related to grain exports since the beginning of July.