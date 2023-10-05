From February to July 2023, at least 1,028 civilians died in Ukraine, - UN

From February 1 to July 31, 2023, as a result of hostilities, at least 1,028 civilians were killed and 3,593 people were injured.

During the briefing, the head of the UN Monitoring Mission on Human Rights in Ukraine (UNHRM) Danielle Bell announced this, Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"That is, on average, almost six civilians were killed and 20 wounded every day. Most of the casualties, 86 percent, were in government-controlled territory and therefore likely resulted from attacks carried out by the Russian Federation," Bell said.

The report also found that large-area explosive weapons accounted for more than 90 percent of casualties. At the same time, a significant number of victims among the civilian population was recorded as a result of the use of the volley fire system. Cluster munitions have also caused civilian casualties in government-controlled territory.

In addition, Bell noted that at least 25 Russian attacks have damaged or destroyed infrastructure related to grain exports since the beginning of July.