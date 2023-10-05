In Lyman-Kupiansk direction, enemy is intensively using aviation, trying to storm Makiivka, - Defense Forces

Over the past day, 122 occupiers were eliminated and 13 pieces of Russian equipment were destroyed in the Lyman-Kupiansk direction, including the "Borysoglebsk" automated radio-electronic suppression complex and the "Zoopark" reconnaissance and fire control radar complex.

Illia Yevlash, the head of the press service of the Eastern group of troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, told about this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs.

"In the Lymano-Kupian direction, the enemy is intensively using its Su-25 and Su-35 aircraft, as well as Ka-52 and Mi-8 helicopters. There, the enemy has chosen a new target for the assault - near Makiivka," the message says.

Over the past day, 122 occupiers were liquidated and 13 units of Russian equipment were destroyed on this part of the front. These are, in particular, two T-72 tanks, five armored combat vehicles, and two cars. The automated complex of radio-electronic suppression "Borysoglebsk" and the radar complex of reconnaissance and fire control "Zoopark" were also affected.

"In general, the invaders have about 1,085 tanks, almost 2,000 armored combat vehicles, more than 700 artillery systems, and 500 rocket salvo systems there," Yevlash informed.