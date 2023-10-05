Zelenskyy on US aid: I heard from Biden about 100% support

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that during his visit to the USA, he heard assurances of the White House’s full support for Ukraine.

He stated this at the summit of the European Political Community in Spain, Censor.NET reports with reference to the EP.

The head of state answered the journalists' question about whether he was worried about the news from the USA regarding aid to Ukraine.

"In Ukraine, we stopped worrying in the first days of a full-scale invasion. ... I think it's too late for us to worry," the President said.

He said that during his visit to the USA, he heard assurances of full support for Ukraine from President Joe Biden.

"I was in Washington, I met with President Biden, I heard about the 100 percent support of the White House, and also (heard) about the bipartisan support in Congress," Zelenskyy added.

He drew attention to the fact that now in the USA there is a "difficult election period", so there are "different voices", and some voices are "very strange".

"We will talk about it today," Zelenskyy said, referring to the meeting of European leaders in Granada.

Zelenskyi also called the preservation of European unity the biggest challenge at the moment and noted that he will speak at meetings on Thursday about the need to protect Ukrainian skies from future Russian attacks in winter.