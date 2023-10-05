"I am confident in America" - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukraine has bicameral support from the US.

The head of state said this at the summit of the European Political Community in Spain, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"I am confident in America. I am confident. It has strong people, a strong society, strong institutions, and a strong energy of democracy. I was recently in Washington. I spoke with President Biden. I spoke with congressmen from both parties, both houses. They absolutely support the defence of freedom and understand that Russia and other enemies of our way of life want to take advantage of the consequences of political storms," the President said.

"And we in Europe have to be ready. America helped us, helped Europe to survive. And now it is important for Europe not to hide its sails from the wind, trying to wait out the storm, but to be together in this turbulent time - to work together, to protect our values and our common space of freedom with the United States," Zelensky added.

According to the President, "it is in this mutual support - both in times of peace and in times of security challenges and turbulence - that the real meaning of the transatlantic partnership lies."

