51 people, including child, killed as result of Russian strike on Hroza village in Kharkiv region (updated)

Russian occupation forces attacked the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region. The shelling killed at least 48 people.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"It is indicative of a brutal Russian crime - a missile strike on an ordinary grocery store, an absolutely deliberate terrorist attack. Kupiansk district in the Kharkiv region. As of now, more than 47 people have been killed. My condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones! Help is being provided to the wounded...

Russian terror must be stopped. Anyone who helps Russia circumvent sanctions is a criminal. Everyone who still supports Russia is supporting evil. Russia needs this and similar terrorist attacks for one thing only: to make its genocidal aggression the new normal for the whole world. And I thank every leader, every nation that supports us in defending life!

Now we are talking with European leaders, among other things, about strengthening our air defence, strengthening our military, and giving our country protection from terror. And we will respond to the terrorists. Absolutely fairly. And powerfully," he stressed.

The consequences of the strike were also made public by the head of the Presidential Administration Andriy Yermak.

"Russians shelled a civilian facility in the village of Hroza, Kupiansk district. Preliminary information about 48 people were killed. Among them is a child, a 6-year-old boy. We also know about 6 wounded, including one child, a girl. The rubble is being cleared," he said.

The head of the RMA, Oleh Synehubov, said that the ruscists attacked a cafe and a shop in the village of Hroza at around 13:15.

Later, the head of the region said that the number of victims was already 49 people.

The Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko said the number of victims has increased to 50. Provisionally, the Russians hit the village with Iskander.

Later on, Klymenko reported that the number of dead had increased to 51, one of the victims died while receiving medical aid.

