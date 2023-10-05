Umerov and Pistorius discussed situation on frontline and Ukraine’s needs for air defence, MLRS and armoured vehicles
Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umerov had a telephone conversation with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius.
As Censor.NET reports this with reference to Umerov's statement.
"We discussed the situation at the front and the priority needs of Ukraine - air defence, MLRS, armoured vehicles," the minister said.
Umerov also thanked Pistorius and the German people for their significant support and leadership in military assistance to Ukraine.