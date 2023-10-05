Japan to contribute to recovery of Ukraine’s agricultural sector

Ukraine and Japan will set up a working group to develop a strategy for the restoration of Ukrainian agriculture.

According to Censor.NET, citing the press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, this was discussed during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Markiyan Dmytrasevych and Director General of the Export and International Affairs Bureau of the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Japan Mizuno Mamayoshi.

The parties discussed the situation in Ukrainian agriculture.

"As a result of the meeting, it was decided to establish a Ukrainian-Japanese working group on the strategy for the restoration of Ukrainian agriculture. Its main tasks will include, in particular, borrowing Japan's experience to restore Ukraine's agricultural sector; consideration of specific support and cooperation measures using Japanese technologies and assets; exchange of information to facilitate the participation of private companies in Japan in the reconstruction of Ukraine," the statement said.

It is also reported that the first meeting of the working group is scheduled for the end of October 2023.