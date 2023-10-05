Intelligence Officer Chervinskyi to prosecutors: I don’t understand what crime I committed. Show me a case where I passed information to Russians

Intelligence Officer Roman Chervinskyi does not understand why he is suspected of a crime and asks the prosecutor’s office to show the facts of his alleged transfer of information to the Russians.

Chervinskyi made the statement today, on 5 October, during a break in the session of the Kyiv Court of Appeal, when the issue of the prosecutors' recusal was being decided, a Censor.NET correspondent reports.

"They (prosecutors - Ed.) came here to judge a man who really fought. I was at Kanatovo. I could have been killed there too. I don't understand what crime I committed. I did my job," Chervinskyi said.

Watch more: Appeal consideration on change of restraint measure to Colonel Chervinskyi: Panel of judges recused themselves. Lawyer believes that this is delay. VIDEO

"I tell you (to the prosecutors. — Ed.) fifth or tenth court: show me in the case how you just said, 'There is in the materials, 'where I passed the information to the Russians. Mr. Prosecutor, this is a falsification from your (party. — Ed.). You say, "I didn't write that." Yes, why did you come here then, if you didn't write?" Chervinskyi asked the prosecutors.

He also advised prosecutors to concentrate more on crimes related to corruption in the defense sphere.

It should be noted that Roman Chervinskyi gave an exclusive interview to Censor.NET, where he talked about the operation at the Kanatove airfield.

Earlier, the media reported that the Ukrainian military had been recruiting a Russian pilot for several months for hijacking a plane. According to media reports, Roman Chervinskyi was among them. Subsequently, as the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) noted, the "operation" was carried out despite the objections of the SSU and without the consent of the relevant state bodies. As a result, the enemy received information about the deployment of personnel of the Ukrainian Air Force and Ukrainian aircraft at the Kanatove airfield. This allowed the Russian Armed Forces to shell the airfield.

Later, the SSU served Chervinskyi with a notice of suspicion in the case of the shelling of the Kanatove airfield in Kirovohrad region by the occupiers. He was detained in the Ternopil region.

On 25 April, the court imposed a pre-trial restraint for Chervinskyi in the form of arrest without bail. On 19 July, the court once again extended Chervinskiyi's arrest.