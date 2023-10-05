Zelensky and European Council President Michel discussed Ukraine’s priority needs for defence assistance and implementation of Peace Formula

In the framework of his participation in the Third Summit of the European Political Community in Granada, Spain, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with President of the European Council Charles Michel.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the President's website.

Zelensky thanked the President of the European Council for his continued strong support for Ukraine and practical assistance from the EU and its member states.

He praised the results of the offsite meeting of EU foreign ministers held in Kyiv on 2 October.

"This event had both symbolic and practical significance for us. It confirmed the EU's unwavering support for Ukraine and became a platform for the next steps in strengthening bilateral and multilateral ties with Europe and individual member states," the President of Ukraine said.

Read more: "I am confident in America" - Zelensky

Zelenskyy informed Michel about Ukraine's priority needs for defence assistance and noted the importance of the efforts of the European Union and its member states to provide our country with the necessary weapons and ammunition.

"I hope that Ukraine will continue to receive stable support within the framework of the European Peace Fund," the Head of State stressed.

Zelenskyy and Michel also discussed the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and preparations for the Global Peace Summit.