Russian troops conducted two air strikes on settlements in Kherson region.

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported by Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration (RMA).

Around 5:30 p.m., the occupiers launched two airstrikes on settlements in the Kherson region.

There were hits near a transport infrastructure facility," the statement said.

