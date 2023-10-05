Russians shelled Nikopol twice with artillery: 16 private houses, 2 gas pipelines and 4 power lines damaged. PHOTOS

Russian troops actively attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region throughout the day: they fired drones at the Marhanets community and used artillery to attack Nikopol.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Serhiy Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"Terrorists will not calm down! They attacked Nikopol direction again. In the first half of the day, two kamikaze drones hit the Marhanets community. Fortunately, people are safe.

Nikopol was also hit twice. In addition to the morning shelling, the enemy opened artillery fire again in the afternoon," the statement reads.

According to Lysak, a total of 16 private houses in the town were damaged as a result of today's attacks. Three outbuildings were destroyed. Another 6 were damaged. The aggressor's shells also hit 2 gas pipelines and 4 power lines.

"The situation is calm in other areas," added Lysak.

Read more: Ukraine needs more air defense systems to protect our country from terror - Umierov about strike on Hroza





