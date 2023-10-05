October 6-8 have been declared days of mourning in Kharkiv region

A three-day mourning period will be announced in Kharkiv region from October 6 to 8 for the victims of the Russian attack on the Hroza village.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, three days, from October 6 to 8, will be declared days of mourning in the Kharkiv region.

"The terrorist attack by the Russian military on the Hroza village was the bloodiest crime committed by Russians in the Kharkiv region since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. According to the latest data, this crime took the lives of 51 civilians, 6 people were injured," the statement said.

Read more: President of Estonia Karis on Hroza shelling in Kharkiv region: That is why Ukraine needs our help

It should be noted that 51 people, including a child, died as a result of the Russian strike on the Hroza village in the Kharkiv region. The Russian attack on Hroza village in Kharkiv region hit a shop and a cafe where a wake was held.