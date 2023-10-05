Ukrainian Armed Forces repel enemy’s attacks in East, counter-offensive operation continues in Melitopol direction - General Staff

The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled enemy attacks in the Shakhtarsk, Mariinka, Avdiivka and Lyman directions. A counter-offensive operation is underway in the Melitopol direction, and assault operations are underway in the Bakhmut direction.

This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

There were 30 combat engagements during the day. The enemy launched 3 missiles and 49 air strikes, and fired 26 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements.

Also, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 29 Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs from the southeast. Air defence destroyed 24 enemy Shaheds.

Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties and injuries. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult.

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. No signs of formation of offensive groups were detected.

Certain units of the Armed Forces of Belarus are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, continues shelling settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine.

The enemy conducted an air strike near Hrabovske in the Sumy region. More than 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Karpovychi in the Chernihiv region; Stara Huta, Havrylova Sloboda, Atynske, Stepok, Hrabovske in the Sumy region; Baranivka, Hatyshche in Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy conducted air strikes near Ivanivka and Kyslivka in the Kharkiv region.

More than 15 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka, and Berestove in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled four enemy attacks in the area east of Makiivka, Luhansk region. The enemy launched air strikes near Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, and Spirne, Donetsk region.

Over 10 localities suffered from artillery and mortar attacks, including Nevske and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Torske, Spirne, and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian forces were successful east of Andriivka in the Donetsk region. The enemy unsuccessfully tried to regain lost ground in the area east of Diliivka, Donetsk region. He carried out air strikes near Klishchiivka and Ivanopillia, Donetsk region.

More than 15 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Predtechine, Diliivka, and Toretsk in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defence forces repelled all enemy attacks in the vicinity of Avdiivka, Donetsk region.

More than 10 localities came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Berdychi, Stepove, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Severne, and Pervomaiske in the Donetsk region.

In the Mariinka direction, Ukrainian defence forces successfully repelled over 10 enemy attacks in the areas of Mariinka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region. The enemy carried out air strikes in the areas of Mariinka, Novomykhailivka and Paraskoviivka.

About 10 settlements were under occupants' fire, including Nevelskoye, Oleksandropil, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, our defenders repelled enemy attacks near Zolota Nyva and Vodiane in the Donetsk region. The occupants launched air strikes near Urozhayne and Staromayorsk in the Donetsk region.

More than 10 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Urozhayne, Staromayorske, and Rivne in the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Ukrainian Defence Forces successfully repelled enemy attacks in the area southeast of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region. The occupants launched air strikes near Novodarivka and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

More than 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Levadne, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Novodarivka, and Pyatikhatky in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy conducted air strikes in the areas of Beryslav, Kozatske, Odradokamianka, and Mykolaivka in the Kherson region.

More than 10 localities came under hostile artillery and mortar fire, including Havrylivka, Chervonyi Mayak, Olhivka, Poniativka, Kherson, Shyroka Balka in the Kherson region, and Ochakiv in the Mykolaiv region.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to conduct offensive operations in the Melitopol direction and offensive (assault) operations in the Bakhmut sector, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, and depleting the enemy along the entire front line.

Over the course of the day, the aviation of the Defence Forces carried out 12 strikes on areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment and 3 on enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.

Missile troops struck a communications centre, an anti-aircraft missile system, a heavy flamethrower system, 3 artillery pieces, and an enemy electronic warfare station.