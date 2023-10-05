Spain will supply 6 HAWK air defence systems to Ukraine, - Zelensky

Spain and Germany will help Ukraine strengthen its air defence.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky following the summit in Granada, Censor.NET reports.

"I am very pleased that we have made great progress in this direction today. These are six Hawk systems from Pedro Sanchez, from the Prime Minister, the Spanish government. And this will be a joint effort with partners, but under the Spanish chairmanship," Zelensky said.

"And we have a powerful decision at the meeting with Chancellor Scholz. The German government will work to provide Ukraine with another Patriot system. I believe that this is the only system today that can withstand such massacres," the President of Ukraine added.

