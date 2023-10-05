Zelenskyy on Russia’s missile strike on Hroza: Unfortunately, only Patriot AMS can protect Ukrainians

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting at a press conference on the attack of Russian terrorists on the Hroza village in the Kharkiv region, said that only Patriot antiaircraft missile systems are capable of protecting Ukrainians from such attacks.

The head of state was asked what kind of weapons Ukraine needs in order to protect itself from terror, similar to what Russia committed today in the Hroza village, Censor.NET reports with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

According to Zelenskyy, "now, especially during the winter period, it is impossible to protect yourself with anything other than air defense."

He stated that on the sidelines of the summit of the European Political Community in Granada, Spain, he discussed with Western partners the strengthening of the Ukrainian air defense system.

Despite the fact that Western leaders have agreed to help Ukraine in this, it needs Patriot launchers more than anything else. According to Zelenskyy, they are the only ones who can protect Ukrainians from Russia's "terrible attacks."

"I believe that this is the only system today, with all due respect to all partners, that can withstand such threats, such mass murders. "Patriot removes any missiles of the Russian thief on its way," Zelenskyy said.

It should be noted that 51 people, including a child, died as a result of the Russian strike on the Hroza village in the Kharkiv region. The Russian attack on Hroza village in Kharkiv region hit a shop and a cafe where a wake was held.