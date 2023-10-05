Missile attack on Hroza in Kharkiv region: 35 dead identified, DNA examination will be needed to identify others

On Friday, DNA material will be collected from residents of the Hroza village in Kharkiv region, where 51 residents were killed by a Russian missile strike, to identify their relatives, 35 victims have been identified so far.

Serhiy Bolvinov, Head of the Investigative Department of the State Police in the Kharkiv region, informed about this at the scene.

"It's hard to say this, but we have found body parts, body remains, and we have work to do to identify them. We will use DNA laboratories. Tomorrow we will talk to the relatives of the deceased, take saliva samples to form a database, extract DNA profiles of the remains and compare them. After all the examinations and research, we will be able to say with certainty how many people died and who exactly they were," Bolvinov explained.

He assumed that the enemy knew about the gathering of people and the event that was taking place.

According to him, at the moment 51 people were killed, including a child - an eight-year-old boy.

"35 people out of 51 were identified. We continue to work," Bolvinov said.

