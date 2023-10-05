Polish Foreign Minister Rau on Hroza shelling in Kharkiv region: "Russia must be stopped immediately"

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Zbigniew Rau, after the Russian attack on the Hroza village in the Kharkiv region, where 51 people died, called to stop the Russian Federation.

This is reported by European Pravda, Censor.NET reports.

"Russia must be stopped immediately and brought to justice for all its barbaric actions," Rau said.

"I pay my respects to the victims and condole with their families," summarized the Polish Foreign Minister.

It will be recalled that 51 people, including a child, died as a result of the Russian strike on Hroza village in the Kharkiv region. Russian strike on the Hroza village in Kharkiv region hit the shop and cafe where there was a wake.