During October 5, Russians carried out 22 shellings of Sumy region. 131 explosions recorded: one person killed

During the day, Russian troops fired 22 times at the border of Sumy region. 131 explosions were recorded. Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Yunakivka, Khotyn, Velyka Pysarivka, Seredyna-Buda, Znob-Novhorodske, and Esman communities were shelled.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional State Administration (RSA), Censor.NET reports.

In particular, the following were shelled:

▪️Bilopillia community: russians struck with artillery (6 explosions) and mortars (5 explosions).

▪️Krasnopillia community: mortar shelling (14 explosions) and artillery shelling (23 explosions), NAR missiles (2 explosions) and shots from SPG-9 (8 explosions) were fired from a helicopter.

▪️Yunakivka community: shelling from mortars (10 explosions) and artillery (4 explosions) was recorded.

▪️Seredyna-Buda community: the enemy struck with Grad MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket System)(8 explosions) and mortars (22 explosions). As a result of the shelling, 1 civilian was killed.

▪️Khotyn community: mortar shelling (2 explosions) was carried out.

▪️Znob-Novhorodske community: there was artillery shelling (2 explosions).

▪️Esman community: Russians hit with mortars (2 explosions).

▪️Velyka Pysarivka community: shelling from automatic grenade launchers (AGL) (10 explosions) and mortar shelling (13 explosions) were recorded.

