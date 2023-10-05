During October 5, Russians carried out 22 shellings of Sumy region. 131 explosions recorded: one person killed
This was reported by the Sumy Regional State Administration (RSA), Censor.NET reports.
In particular, the following were shelled:
▪️Bilopillia community: russians struck with artillery (6 explosions) and mortars (5 explosions).
▪️Krasnopillia community: mortar shelling (14 explosions) and artillery shelling (23 explosions), NAR missiles (2 explosions) and shots from SPG-9 (8 explosions) were fired from a helicopter.
▪️Yunakivka community: shelling from mortars (10 explosions) and artillery (4 explosions) was recorded.
▪️Seredyna-Buda community: the enemy struck with Grad MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket System)(8 explosions) and mortars (22 explosions). As a result of the shelling, 1 civilian was killed.
▪️Khotyn community: mortar shelling (2 explosions) was carried out.
▪️Znob-Novhorodske community: there was artillery shelling (2 explosions).
▪️Esman community: Russians hit with mortars (2 explosions).
▪️Velyka Pysarivka community: shelling from automatic grenade launchers (AGL) (10 explosions) and mortar shelling (13 explosions) were recorded.