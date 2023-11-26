Last day, AFU repelled more than 50 enemy attacks in 6 directions, - General Staff

The enemy of the past era conducted assaults near Synkivka and Ivanivka, near Klishchiivka and Andriivka, and did not stop trying to surround Avdiivka.

This is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "North" in the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the zone of responsibility of the OSGT "Khortytsia" in the Kupiansk direction, the enemy conducted assault operations near Synkivka and Ivanivka of the Kharkiv region, where the Defense Forces repelled 4 attacks.

The occupiers did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Lyman direction.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 323,760 people (+860 per day), 5,502 tanks, 7,851 artillery systems, 10,263 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled 10 enemy attacks near Klishchiivka and Andriivka, Donetsk region. The defense forces of Ukraine continue their assault south of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, inflict casualties on the invaders in terms of manpower and equipment, and establish themselves at the achieved borders.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Tavria" in the Avdiivka direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers. The offensive actions of the enemy in the areas of Stepove, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, and south of Novokalynovoye of the Donetsk region were unsuccessful. Here Ukrainian defenders repelled 23 attacks.

In the Mariinka direction, the enemy carried out assaults in the Mariinka and Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk region, where the Defense Forces repulsed 9 attacks.

Read more: During day, enemy launched 5 missile and 17 air strikes on territory of Ukraine, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

In the Shakhtarske direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults south of Zolota Nyva and east of Staromayorske, Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried 8 times to restore the lost position near Robotiny, Zaporizhzhia region.

At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.

In the zone of responsibility of the OSGT "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, our soldiers will continue to hold occupied positions on the left bank of the Dnieper, continue counter-battery fighting, and inflict fire damage on the enemy's rear.