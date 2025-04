During the night of 26 November, the occupiers attacked the territory of Ukraine with 9 UAVs of the Shahed-type. The enemy launched them from the south-eastern direction (Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation)

This was reported by the Air Force of AFU of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"As a result of combat operations, the air defence of the Ukrainian Defence Forces destroyed 8 enemy Shahed-131/136 drones," the statement said.

