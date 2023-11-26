Occupiers continue their offensive in Avdiivka direction, - ISW

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled Russian ground attacks in several sections of the Avdiivka direction. On November 25, Russian troops captured new positions near Avdiivka.

Analysts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) write about this, Censor.NET informs.

Geolocation footage released on November 24 indicates that Russian troops have advanced north of Krasnohorivka. Russian sources assure that Russian troops have advanced in the industrial zone and near the Yasinuvata-2 railway station, in the Kamianka area, as well as near the Avdiivka coke plant.

The Russian military resource stated that the Russians completely captured the industrial zone near the Yasinuvata-2 railway station, demonstrating "a very high level of conducting assault operations." The Russians published footage allegedly showing some Ukrainian forces retreating from their positions in the industrial zone on the southern flank of Avdiivka. At the same time, one of their military bloggers claimed that the Russian forces had not yet completely captured the industrial zone.

However, this does not change the situation. "It makes no sense to play with percentages," says Ukrainian war correspondent Bohdan Miroshnikov, "because we won't be able to hold on to the remnants of the streak."

Myroshnikov notes that this worsens the position on the southern flank. Now there is a great risk of the beginning of city battles: "From that line, the invaders can enter the city from the south, where they will grind the infantry on a cosmic scale."

Russian sources also claimed that Russian forces advanced near Stepove and Novokalynove. ISW found no evidence to support any of these claims. Meanwhile, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Ukrainian forces repelled Russian ground attacks to the east and south of Novokalynovy, as well as near Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, Severne, and Pervomaiske.

Colonel Oleksandr Shtupun, the spokesman of the Tavria group of the AFU, said that the Russians have reduced the intensity of airstrikes and reduced the number of armored vehicles in the Avdiiv direction, but their troops are still conducting infantry attacks.