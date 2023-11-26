Last day, Russian invaders used 87 shock UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type, all destroyed, the General Staff

In total, the enemy launched 4 missile and 109 air strikes, fired 59 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements.

This is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

There are wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

Air strikes were carried out in: Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Berestove in Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka, Bilohorivka in Luhansk region; Terny, Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region.

More than 100 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.

Read more: Air defense forces destroyed all 14 enemy Shahed-131/136 at night