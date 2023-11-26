Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 324,830 people (+1,070 per day), 5,513 tanks, 7,874 artillery systems, 10,279 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 324,830 Russian invaders.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 26.11.23 are approximately:
personnel - about 324,830 (+1,070) people,
tanks - 5513 (+11) units,
armored combat vehicles - 10279 (+16) units,
artillery systems - 7874 (+23) units,
MLRS - 907 (+2) units,
air defense equipment - 597 (+1) units,
aircraft - 323 (+0) units,
helicopters - 324 (+0) units,
UAV of operational-tactical level - 5901 (+93),
cruise missiles - 1565 (+0),
ships/boats - 22 (+0) units,
submarines - 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks - 10,288 (+29) units,
special equipment - 1113 (+1)