Advantage in electronic warfare allowed AFU to successfully advance in Bakhmut area, - ISW

Ukrainian systems of electronic warfare and aerial reconnaissance over the enemy contributed to the successful offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine south of Bakhmut in September 2023.

Analysts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) write about this, Censor.NET informs.

Ukrainian EW systems significantly disrupted Russian communications in the western part of the Zaporizhzhia region in August 2023. According to ISW experts, the effectiveness of Russian EW systems is inconsistent across the front, which allows the Ukrainians to continue using drone-based reconnaissance and strike systems to disrupt Russian offensive operations.

According to experts, neither Russia nor Ukraine currently has a decisive advantage over the other side in relation to EW. However, it is also emphasized that increased Western aid to Ukraine could increase the ability of the Armed Forces to accurately hit targets near the front line, disrupting the Russian offensive and even creating the conditions for further Ukrainian counteroffensive operations.

