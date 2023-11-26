Blinken will discuss situation in Ukraine with foreign ministers of NATO countries

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will be on an official visit to Brussels on November 27-29, where a meeting of NATO foreign ministers will take place.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the US State Department.

"Blinken will emphasize NATO's steadfast commitment to Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression, will emphasize our support for democracy and regional stability in the Western Balkans, and will discuss the priorities of the NATO Washington Summit in July 2024," the message states.

