Defending Ukraine, Oleksandr Honchar, former football player of "Zorya," "Vorskla" and "Metalist" died

Former semi-defender of the football club "Borisfen" Oleksandr Honchar died in the Zaporizhzhya direction.

This was announced by the Executive Committee of the Boryspil City Council, іnforms Censor.NET.

Oleksandr Honchar joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine in March 2023. He was a soldier of a separate automobile brigade of the air assault troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

His first professional club was Borisfen, for which he made his debut in 1997, was a base player. In 2004, Borisfen with Oleksandr Honchar defeated Dynamo Kyiv with a score of 2:0.

In addition to Borysfen, Honchar played for Carpathian, Vorskla, Metalist, Zorya, Ternopil Niva and other clubs. Oleksandr Honchar became the silver medalist of the First League of Ukraine twice: in the seasons 2002/2003 and 2005/2006.

The hero has a wife, son and daughter.