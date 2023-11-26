Russians used 26 kamikaze drones in day in Lyman-Kupiansk direction

The Russian invaders in the Lyman-Kupiansk direction tried four times to storm the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Fitio, head of the public relations service of the command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, announced this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs.

"The Russian army used 26 kamikaze drones in the Lyman-Kupiansk direction, carried out eight airstrikes, and tried to storm our positions four times. During the day, 758 enemy attacks from various types of weapons were recorded," the message says.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 158 occupiers, destroyed or damaged 39 units of enemy equipment during the day. In particular, two tanks, two armored fighting vehicles, and eight artillery systems.

