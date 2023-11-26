Odesa region bids farewell to the border guard Sergiy Spivak, who died in February 2022, defending Ukraine. PHOTO report

Defending Ukraine, border guard Sergiy Spivak died. In the Odesa region, border guards of the Belgorod-Dniester detachment and residents of the village of Vygon carried out the living corridor to the place of eternal rest of the senior master sergeant Sergiy Spivak, who fell in battle.

Relatives, friends and brothers-in-arms came to render homage to the Hero.

The bloody war ended his life in February 24, 2022 while performing a combat mission in the village of Chmyrivka, Starobilskyi district, Lugansk region. With the beginning of a full-scale invasion, the border guards were the first to take the battle and struggled to restrain superior enemy forces.

"In the first hours of shelling, Serhiy had been saving soldiers in a military vehicle, tried to take them out of the enemy encirclement. We thought we saved everyone. Someone called Sergey, without hesitation, he rushed to the rescue, because there, surrounded, his brothers-in-arms remained. He could not leave them without salvation, even at the cost of his own life..., "- from the memoirs of his combat brother-in-arm Valentine.

The border guard devoted most of his life to protecting state borders and dreamed that Ukraine would be free and independent, and the state flag, as a symbol of invincibility, would wave in every corner of our state.

Sergiy has a wife, two daughters and a son.

By decree of the President Sergiy Spivak was posthumously awarded the Order "For Courage" of the III degree.