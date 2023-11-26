Ihnat about footage of air defense operations in Kyiv published by Reuters and Sun: There are no complaints

The day before, the Western publications Reuters and The Sun published footage showing the combat work of the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces during the massive drone attack on Kyiv on November 25. The Air Force says the video and photo did not contain "sensitive information."

This was stated by the spokesman of the Air Force of the AFU, Yurii Ihnat, on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"I saw the video, there is nothing that could cause concern. The work of the air defense system is shown, and the commander of the Air Force sometimes thanks our defenders on his Telegram channel and shows the video... Therefore, there are no complaints," the spokesman said.

Ihnat explained that it was forbidden to publish photos and videos showing the location of air defense systems on the network.

"Sensitive information is when you can see the launch site of an anti-aircraft missile. The enemy can have the same video from several points, and at the intersection of these points, you can unmistakably determine where exactly the launch was made," Ihnat added.

