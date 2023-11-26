More than 600 occupiers were liquidated in Tavria direction during day, 13 Russians surrendered as prisoners, - Defense Forces

On November 25, the Defense Forces eliminated 639 Russian occupiers in the Tavria direction.

This was reported in the United press center of the Defense Forces of the Tavria direction, Censor.NET informs.

During the day, the enemy carried out 6 airstrikes, carried out 42 combat engagements, and carried out 709 artillery barrages.

The total losses of the enemy amounted to 639 people. Another 13 occupiers surrendered.

13 units of military equipment were destroyed. In particular, 3 tanks, 2 ACVs, 1 artillery system, 1 ATGM, 3 unmanned aerial vehicles, 3 cars. 3 ammunition depots and 1 important object of the occupier were also destroyed. Another 15 enemy vehicles are damaged.

Read more: In Tavria direction, Russians increased number of assaults and airstrikes, - Defense Forces