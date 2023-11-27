The enemy wants to find the weakness in defense in order to re-occupy Kupiansk- Ground Forces

At present, the occupying forces have not abandoned their intentions to re-occupy Kupiansk, Kharkiv region. However, the enemy is not successful in this direction.

This was stated by the head of the public relations service of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Volodymyr Fityo on the air of the TV-maraphone "United News," as Censor.NET іnforms citing Ukrinform.

"Yes, the Russian invaders have not abandoned their intentions... go to the city of Kupiansk, they want to re-occupy it. In this area, Ukrainian defenders repelled 4 enemy attacks. It is near Sinkivka, Ivanivka. The enemy wants to go to the border of the village of Sinkivka in order to develop his further success in the attack of Kupiansk, "said Fityo.

According to him, to achieve their goals, the invaders use aviation, activated the use of kamikaze drones, and carry out artillery shelling.

Read more: Occupiers continue their offensive in Avdiivka direction, - ISW

"We see that the enemy is stepping up despite the losses... in manpower and equipment, he does not refuse from his plans and is trying to push through the Ukrainian defense, to find some weakness in the defense, "the speaker said.

He noted that the enemy uses assault troops, consisting of former prisoners, penalty soldiers, "leading them to the so-called meat assaults."

"There are no strategic successes in this direction among the Russian invaders, "Fityo emphasized.

A spokesman of the Ground Forces also noted that in the Bakhmut direction, Russian troops have intensified for more than three weeks and are trying to regain their lost positions.

Read more: Last day, AFU repelled more than 50 enemy attacks in 6 directions, - General Staff

"The Ukrainian defenders were in active defense and at the first opportunity they switched to assault actions, as well as improved their tactical positions. And now the enemy is trying to get it all back, "said Fityo.

According to him, ten enemy attacks were repelled in this direction during the day, the invaders used 18 kamikaze drones against the Defense Forces and carried out 508 artillery attacks.

"Again, there is no strategic success (the enemy. Ed.), "Said Fityo.

Read more: Russians used 26 kamikaze drones in day in Lyman-Kupiansk direction