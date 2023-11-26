Kyiv was close to blackouts due to drone attack, main power lines were damaged, - Kudrytsky

On November 25, there was a risk of power outages in Kyiv. During the attack, the Russian occupiers damaged several powerful power transmission lines in Kyiv and the Kyiv region.

Chairman of the board of Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytskyi announced this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"There were risks that we would introduce certain power supply restrictions for the period of restoration work, but we managed to pass the day without any outage schedules," said Kudrytskyi.

He added that energy workers quickly managed to restore the operation of two powerful trunk lines, so there are currently no risks of outages.

Also remind, that the night attack on November 25 on Kyiv is the largest since the beginning of the invasion. According to the Air Force, 71 out of 75 Shahed attack UAVs were destroyed.

