At night, occupiers launched small number of UAVs divided into groups, - Ihnat

On the night of November 26, the Russian invaders carried out an attack with a small number of drones.

This was announced by the Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat during the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"Today was just a typical attack, yesterday was an atypical one, and we saw the results of the combat work of air defense: a record number of attack UAVs were destroyed.

Today, the enemy resorted to the usual tactics - attacking in small numbers, dividing into groups, even 9 drones that were released from Primorsko-Akhtarsk were also divided into groups," Ignat said.

He noted the effective work of the mobile fire teams and noted that the Defense Forces always monitor the movement of enemy drones

"The mobile fire groups are performing better and better, we have high hopes for the mobile fire groups of all Defense Forces. It is clear why - we need to protect our anti-aircraft guided missiles," the spokesman added.

