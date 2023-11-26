Switzerland joins "Grain from Ukraine" initiative and will allocate more than EUR 3 million

During a food security summit in Kyiv, Swiss President Alain Berset said that Switzerland would allocate more than 3 million euros to implement the Grain From Ukraine initiative,

This is reported by European Pravda, Censor.NET informs.

Berset announced that Switzerland would allocate 3 million Swiss francs - about 3.1 million euros - to the World Food Program, which is implementing the initiative.

He also noted that due to the aggressive war of the Russian Federation, about 11 million Ukrainians need food aid.

As previously reported by Censor.NET, Lithuania will allocate 2 million euros by the end of the year as part of the Grain from Ukraine initiative. In addition, Sweden will allocate 8 million for the transportation of Ukrainian grain to the poorest countries.

