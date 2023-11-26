President of Latvia Rinkēvičs: EU should postpone sale of ammunition to third countries, better to provide it to Ukraine

The EU should postpone the sale of ammunition to third countries if it can be transferred to Ukraine, as most EU buyers are not actively engaged in war on their territory.

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs said this in an interview with Suspilne, Censor.NET reports.

"I know that there are some so-called third countries that still buy ammunition from European factories. And if we can postpone their purchases, for example, because they do not have an active military situation, then this is probably what we should do," Rinkēvičs said.

According to the Latvian president, European institutions should work together with some states to achieve this.

"But I would say that I do not set any restrictions, except, of course, for Russia's friends and allies," the head of state noted.

