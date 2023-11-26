Defense forces repelled Russian attacks in Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka directions on November 25, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released an update on the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on November 26, 2023.

The evening report states: "The six hundred and forty-first day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our country continues.

During the day, 46 combat engagements took place. The enemy conducted 33 air strikes and fired 45 times from multiple rocket launchers at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks resulted in civilian casualties. Private houses and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged. Also, the Russian occupants launched an air strike on Ukraine, using 5 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs. Air defense forces and means destroyed 4 attack UAVs.

The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult.

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly. No signs of the formation of offensive groups were detected. Certain units of the Armed Forces of Belarus are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. It conducted an air strike near the village of Seredyna-Buda. About 20 localities came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Semenivka, Kliusy, Yeline in Chernihiv region; Volfine, Seredyna-Buda, Basivka, Popivka in Sumy region; Kozacha Lopan, Hraniv, Budarky in Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assault operations in the areas of Synkivka, Kharkiv region, and Novoselivske, Luhansk region, where the Defense Forces repelled 6 attacks. Kamianka, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestove in the Kharkiv region came under artillery and mortar fire.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assault operations in the area of Serebryanske forestry. He conducted an air strike near Spirne in Donetsk region. About 10 localities suffered from artillery and mortar shelling, including Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk region and Torske, Serebrianka, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, and Rozdolivka in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, conducted assault operations in the areas of Klishchiivka, Andriivka and east of Pivnichne, Donetsk region, where the Defense Forces repelled 7 attacks. He carried out air strikes near Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, Toretsk, and Northern Donetsk region. About 10 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Nyzhyk in Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy, supported by aviation, conducted unsuccessful assault operations east of Novobakhmutivka, south of Novokalynove, Severne, Stepove, Avdiivka and Pervomayske in Donetsk region, where the defense forces repelled 24 attacks. About 10 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Severne, Netaylove, Avdiivka, and Pervomayske in Donetsk region.

In the Mariinka direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, conducted unsuccessful assault operations in the areas of Mariinka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where the Defense Forces repelled four attacks. About 10 settlements in Donetsk region came under artillery and mortar fire, including Heorhiivka, Mariinka, Pobeda, and Novomykhailivka.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions. It carried out air strikes near the settlements of Staromayorske and Urozhayne in the Donetsk region. About 10 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Vodiane, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, and Urozhayne in the Donetsk region.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions in the Zaporizhzhia direction. More than 15 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Huliaipole, Levadne, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson region, the enemy shelled the city of Kherson with artillery. The enemy launched an air strike near the village of Krynky, Kherson region.

Defense forces continue to hold positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson region. They continue to inflict fire on the enemy.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 3 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment.

Missile troops struck at the area of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment."