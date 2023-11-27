Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 325,580 people (+750 per day), 5,520 tanks, 7,875 artillery systems, 10,282 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders liquidated about 325,580 Russian invaders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 27.11.23 are approximately:

personnel - about 325,580 (+750) people,

tanks - 5520 (+7) units,

armored combat vehicles - 10282 (+3) units,

artillery systems - 7875 (+1) units,

MLRS - 907 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - 597 (+0) units,

aircraft - 323 (+0) units,

helicopters - 324 (+0) units,

UAV of operational-tactical level - 5905 (+4),

cruise missiles - 1565 (+0),

ships/boats - 22 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 10,299 (+11) units,

special equipment - 1113 (+0)

