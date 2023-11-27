Enemy continues ground attacks and actively uses aviation. Losses of occupiers per day in Tavria direction - more than 500 people, - Tarnavsky

The occupiers continued ground attacks, lost more than 500 people and 3 tanks in a day in the Tavria direction. About 80 percent - in the Donetsk region.

General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, the commander of the operational and strategic group of troops "Tavria", announced this on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the enemy actively used aviation.

"In general, in the operational zone of the OSGT "Tavria", the enemy carried out 17 airstrikes, carried out 37 combat engagements, and fired 649 artillery shells.

Our defenders are firmly holding the defense in the Avdiivka direction," Tarnavsky informs.

He also noted that the total losses of the enemy amounted to 514 people. 1 more occupier surrendered.

7 units of military equipment were destroyed. In particular, 3 tanks, 2 ACVs, 1 unmanned aerial vehicle, 1 car. Another 7 units of enemy vehicles are damaged.

At the same time, an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction continues.